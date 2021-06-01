City of Tshwane warns of possible disruption to services due to Samwu protest

Tshwane residents have been warned that services may be interrupted on Tuesday due to municipal workers' protest taking place in the capital city. Water, electricity and cemetery services may be affected.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane is warning of possible disruptions to services on Tuesday.

That’s because of protests by municipal workers’ union Samwu.

The city said that some staffers had been unable to carry out their duties.

It said that it was exploring options to stabilise the situation and protect personnel.

Water, electricity, road and cemetery services may be disrupted in the meantime.

