Children’s Institute calls for child grant to be increased to over R500

The Children’s Institute said after a year during which millions were thrust into desperate poverty, the government took the shocking decision to limit the Child Support Grant increase to just R10.

CAPE TOWN - The Children’s Institute is on Tuesday calling on the government to increase the Child Support Grant - which it said was below the food poverty line.

This comes as the country marks Child Protection Week.

The UCT-based organisation said in a time of crisis when families needed extra support, it saw the government cutting back, especially when it came to families with young children.

It's currently at R460 per month per child, a value that's below the poverty line.

"The most immediate call is that we are just asking for a very small R10 increase in October - a tiny ask - and it will cost R800 million. They are not likely to even give that, which is scandalous considering that there is money for SOE bailouts," said senior legal researcher at the Children’s Institute Paula Proudlock.

Proudlock said in the medium term, they wanted the grant raised to at least the food poverty line of R585.

"With R585, they will at least be able to eat food to be healthy and to grow".

