Calls for strong action and accountability after violence during PAP session

The ANC Women’s League was among the many voices calling for the Pan-African Parliament to take action against anyone guilty of gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for strong action and accountability after the Pan-African Parliament sitting in Midrand ended in physical violence, walkouts, shouting and desperate calls for the police to intervene.

On Monday, African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina was kicked by fellow member Djibril War from Senegal while trying to break up a fight that broke out amid attempts by some to delay the election of a new president.

It all started last week when EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to kill another member from Mali, in full view of the cameras during a sitting.

At the time, ANC chief whip and member of the Parliament, Pemmy Majodina, told the media that the scene between Malema and the Mali delegate was blown out of proportion.

But then on Monday, as the delegates were supposed to elect a new president, a scuffle broke out and Majodina was kicked, again in view of the rolling cameras.

The ANC Women’s League said it was appalled by what it called this "un-African" action and it was calling on Majodina to open a criminal case at the police station.

