Latest delay in Tazne van Wyk murder trial leaves community frustrated

CAPE TOWN - With Child Protection Week under way, an Elsies River community said that it was disappointing and frustrating that justice for eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk had once again been delayed.

The man accused of her rape and murder will now only go on trial in May next year. The trial was supposed to start on Monday at the Western Cape High Court.

Community member and activist Celestia Pierang said that the process had taken an emotional toll on Van Wyk's parents. On Monday, they spent R170 to travel to court, only to hear the trial had been moved to May next year.

“We feel especially very hurt because it’s Child Protection Week. And where has the justice system come and support us? The mother hasn’t got any debriefing as well And that is a high concern to us that nobody is reaching out to support this family," Pierang said

Tazne was last seen alive at a tuckshop near her home in February last year.

Police arrested the accused Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

About a week later, he then led officers to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

