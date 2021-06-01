ANCYL member seeks interdict against ANC's National Youth Task Team

Mbatha Attorneys, representing an ANC Youth League member, on Tuesday said it had been instructed to seek an interdict against the NYTT after not receiving responses to a legal letter it was served questioning the status of some ex-officious in the structure.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems the African National Congress (ANC)’s recently formed National Youth Task Team (NYTT) is also headed for a court battle.

Mbatha Attorneys - representing an ANC Youth League member - on Tuesday said it had been instructed to seek an interdict against the NYTT after not receiving responses to a legal letter it was served questioning the status of some ex-officios in the structure.

The ANC is attempting to rebuild the structure, which was initially disbanded in 2012 and has struggled to return to its former glory.

A new structure, which was appointed this year, has had to cull those found to be beyond the age limitations and members of the NYTT themselves have complained of some in its mother's body interfering in its processes.

The ANC and its NYTT are in possession of at least two letters raising disputes about the recently formed structure.

One is a legal letter from a member in KZN who complained about ex-officios who were too old and who have no authority following a previous liquidation order issued out against the youth league.

The other is a dispute lodged by an NYTT member from the Free State who raises similar issues and calls for an investigation into the claims.

They say only two provincial executives who attended a 21 May national working committee meeting were under 35.

Mduduzi Mbatha from Mbatha Attorneys confirmed that his client had issued an instruction for the task team to be interdicted.

