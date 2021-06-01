ANC's Majodina to lay assault complaint after being kicked at PAP

Tempers flared at the Pan African Parliament in Midrand on Monday after some MPs disagreed about the rotational leadership system. ANC Chief whip Pemmy Majodina kicked by another member.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s chief whip said that violence against women would not be tolerated.

This follows an afternoon of tensions at the Pan African Parliament in Midrand on Monday, which saw Pemmy Majodina kicked by another member.

Majodina said that she'd be laying an assault complaint.

Tempers flared after some MPs disagreed about the rotational leadership system.

Majodina said that officials must abide by what had already been agreed to within the African Union.

“And we as the southern region and northern region, we are saying we cannot defy a principle that has been adopted. We received a legal opinion from the AU that was saying, elections must be based on rotation,” she said.

