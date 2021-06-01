Ad hoc committee on land expropriation wants 30 days extension

The committee’s deadline to come up with a report on the amendment to be submitted to Parliament was on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution to explicitly allow for land expropriation without compensation wants an extra 30 days to finish its work.

The committee’s deadline to come up with a report on the amendment to be submitted to Parliament was on Monday.

MPs resolved to request from the National Assembly an extension of 30 days in order for it to complete its work on the wording of the amendments that will see the expropriation of land without compensation embedded in the Constitution.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said they had to be done within that 30 days.

"Even the 30 days we are requesting is really a request and one couldn't say an unreasonable request, so we shouldn't stretch it too far or beyond the 30 days".

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.