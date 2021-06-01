67 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,792 new infections recorded in SA

The fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle - bring the country’s known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 56,506.

JOHANNESBURG – Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle - bring the country’s known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 56,506.

The Department of Health said 2,792 infections were also detected over that period, with the caseload ballooning to 1,685,617.

The recovery rate is still at 93.6%, with 1,559,337 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, 970,448 healthcare workers and people over 60 have now received the COVID-19 jab.

Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 665 617 with 2 792 new cases reported. Today, 67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 506. Our recoveries now stand at 1 559 337, representing a recovery rate of 93,6% pic.twitter.com/Agzf2OdsgJ Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 31, 2021

Total vaccinated under the Sisonke is 479 768.The total vaccinated under Phase Two with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine is 490 680. Total vaccinated to date is 970 448. Registrations on the EVDS is 3 107 130. Of these 956 239 are heath care workers and 2 150 891 are the elderly Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 31, 2021

