67 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,792 new infections recorded in SA

The fatalities - recorded over the past 24-hour reporting cycle - bring the country’s known death toll since the start of the pandemic to 56,506.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Department of Health said 2,792 infections were also detected over that period, with the caseload ballooning to 1,685,617.

The recovery rate is still at 93.6%, with 1,559,337 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, 970,448 healthcare workers and people over 60 have now received the COVID-19 jab.

