1.4 million fewer SAfricans were employed this year, says Stats SA

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said there were 1.4 million fewer employed South Africans as compared to a year ago as the country’s unemployment rate climbed to 32.6%.

This was revealed in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey Results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday.

Although Stats SA warned against comparing the first quarter of 2021 results with previous ones due to changes in survey mode of collection, the data nonetheless pointed to an upward trend in unemployment figures.

The largest employment decreases between January and March this year were observed in private households at 70,000 people followed by 19,000 people in the informal sector.

The number of unemployed persons is now 7.2 million and the number increases to 11.4 million when using the expanded definition.

Meanwhile, the number of young people who were not in employment education and training increased by 1.9% during the first quarter representing 43.6% of 24.4 million youths.

