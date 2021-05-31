Go

Weather Watch: Rainy conditions for CT, JHB can expect clear skies on Tuesday

KwaZulu-Natal can also expect cold and rainy weather on Tuesday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
JOHANNESBURG - As the country moves into colder weather conditions, Cape Town residents are urged to keep warm and dry, if possible.

WESTERN CAPE:
A rainy Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at only 16°C on Tuesday, while George can expect maximum temperatures of 17°C.

GAUTENG:
Gauteng can expect overnight temperatures to drop to 2°C in areas such as Springs. Clear skies for Johannesburg on Tuesday but with temperatures peaking at only 19°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban can expect gloomy weather on Tuesday with temperatures peaking at 22°C while a partly cloudy Ulundi can expect maximum temperatures of 19°C.

