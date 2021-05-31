Weather Watch: Rainy conditions for CT, JHB can expect clear skies on Tuesday

KwaZulu-Natal can also expect cold and rainy weather on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country moves into colder weather conditions, Cape Town residents are urged to keep warm and dry, if possible.

WESTERN CAPE:

A rainy Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at only 16°C on Tuesday, while George can expect maximum temperatures of 17°C.

Western Cape Today s Weather overview: 31.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/KK9IRJftoA SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 31, 2021

GAUTENG:

Gauteng can expect overnight temperatures to drop to 2°C in areas such as Springs. Clear skies for Johannesburg on Tuesday but with temperatures peaking at only 19°C.

Gauteng Today s Weather overview: 31.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/97MBY919lU SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 31, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban can expect gloomy weather on Tuesday with temperatures peaking at 22°C while a partly cloudy Ulundi can expect maximum temperatures of 19°C.

Kwazulu Natal Today s Weather overview: 31.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/Hc7sRJSHVi SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 31, 2021

