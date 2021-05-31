WC Premier Winde would have preferred 'flexible' approach to level 2 lockdown

While Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has criticised government's handling of the lockdown, he also admits that 'things could have gone worse', with respect to the tightening of restrictions in anticipation of a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

CAPE TOWN - With the country having been placed on adjusted alert level 2, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he was still not happy with government's approach to the lockdown.

He said he would have preferred a more flexible, 'differentiated' approach.

But he also admitted that "things could have gone worse" with respect to the tightening of restrictions in anticipation of a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

“I was still pushing for a differentiated approach. I need a more flexible and more agile system, because this blunt tool, it's only going to go to another level and then hopefully not another one, and blunt across the country four provinces. This doesn't need to happen right now, but I must also say that it could have gone worse,” said the Western Cape premier.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the country back under level 2 lockdown.

Winde said that he would not have changed the level of restrictions in the province at this stage.

“I would have kept how it was, I wouldn't have had any change right now for this province and the other provinces that are sitting in the green space. In the red space, then I would have said all right,” said Winde.

