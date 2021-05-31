WC Health Dept set to open 51 new COVID-19 vaccination sites this week

By the end of the week, there will be 100 public sector facilities and an additional 15 to 20 private sector sites.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department plans to increase COVID-19 vaccination sites to over 100 this week.

Health professionals in the province were aiming to immunise 60,000 people during week three of the country's mass vaccination programme.

Fifty-one new sites will be offering jabs.

With over 800 people hospitalised, COVID-19 case loads continue to increase in the province.

A third wave is expected to hit the Cape within the next few days.

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that inoculations were being ramped up.

"Our target for the coming week is to target 60,000 people in this province and the main difference we're expecting this week is that we're bringing 51 additional online, in an attempt to get sites in every corner of the province."

By the end of the week, there will be 100 public sector facilities and an additional 15 to 20 private sector sites.

In the Western Cape, 93,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated under the Sisonke programme, while 43,000 people have so far received their Pfizer jabs.

"And we hope to go to 100,000 next week. To be able for us to vaccinate as many people as possible, we need everybody to assist us to behave in a way that we can delay and flatten the third wave," Cloete said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.