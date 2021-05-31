WATCH LIVE: Former minister Malusi Gigaba returns to Zondo inquiry

Former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba is continuing to give evidence at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday afternoon.

Last week Gigaba said that he never issued instructions for Siyabonga Gama to be reinstated as Transnet Freight Rail CEO.

WATCH: Malusi Gigaba gives evidence

