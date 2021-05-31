Two suspects in Upington court on human trafficking charges

A search was conducted at an apartment in Sandton which was reportedly being used as a brothel. Three women were rescued while cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money was confiscated.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Upington Magistrates Court on Monday for alleged human trafficking.

Emmanuel Uzoaga was apprehended earlier this month, while another suspected was nabbed in Johannesburg on Saturday.

A search was conducted at an apartment in Sandton which was reportedly being used as a brothel. Three women were rescued while cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money was confiscated.

“It is alleged that the victims were lured from Upington to Sandton and were used for prostitution. The suspect is expected to appear before Upington Magistrates Court on Monday, where he will join his co-accused Emanuel Uzoagoa," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.