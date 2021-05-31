Tazne van Wyk murder trial due to start today

Tazne van Wyk's body was found in a storm water drain near Worcester days after she disappeared. She was apparently last seen with a neighbour. The man was tracked down and arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape. He's believed to have led police to her body.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the rape and murder of an 8-year-old Elsies River girl will stand trial from Monday.

Tazne van Wyk disappeared last February when she was last seen walking to a tuckshop near her home.

Her body was found in a stormwater drain near Worcester days after she disappeared.

She was apparently last seen with a neighbour.

The man was tracked down and arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape. He's believed to have led police to her body.

It's been revealed in court that the alleged killer has a lengthy criminal record, dating back to the 1980s.

He was out on parole at the time that he allegedly raped and killed the little girl.

The 54-year-old faces charges of rape, sexual assault and kidnapping.

