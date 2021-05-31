Stage 2 load shedding is back from 4 pm today until 5 am tomorrow

The power utility, which has been battling with breakdowns in generation units, said it was also struggling to keep up with the higher demand for electricity as a result of the cold front.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday afternoon announced that it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm until 5 am on Tuesday.

The power utility, which has been battling with breakdowns in generation units, said it was also struggling to keep up with the higher demand for electricity as a result of the cold front.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load shedding be implemented starting at 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 in the morning. This load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected as well as high breakdowns of generation units.”

Mantshantsha appealed to the public to reduce the use of electricity as the chances of load shedding during the week remain likely.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.