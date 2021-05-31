Special Tribunal: EC health dept’s R10m scooter ambulance tender unlawful

The tender was referred to the Special Tribunal after the SIU found it was awarded irregularly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday said the Eastern Cape Department of Health’s R10.1 million scooter ambulance tender has been declared invalid and unlawful.

The scooter ambulances were unveiled to much fanfare, which saw Health Minister Zweli Mkhize even take a ride on the controversial bikes.

From the onset, the cost of the tender for the scooters and its practicality occupied the public discourse.

Now the Special Tribunal has declared it invalid and unlawful.

The findings of the SIU’s probe into the matter revealed that axed Health MEC in the Eastern Cape Sindiswa Gomba may have benefitted from the deal.

It also found that she may have influenced the procurement process.

She has denied both findings and indicated she would apply to the courts to have the report reviewed.

