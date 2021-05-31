Solving SA’s challenges rests on ANC’s renewal - Mbeki

The former president of both the country and the ANC decried corruption in his party and its inability to deal with careerists who continue to thrive in the movement.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki on Monday said if the African National Congress (ANC) didn’t achieve its objective of renewal, none of South Africa’s current challenges could be solved.

Mbeki was speaking in East London before an extended provincial executive committee meeting held by his party in the Eastern Cape.

The former president of both the country and the ANC decried corruption in his party and its inability to deal with careerists who continue to thrive in the movement.

Mbeki, who was ousted by his party as head of state in 2008, also revealed that he stopped campaigning for the ANC between the 2009 general and 2016 local government elections - saying he couldn’t go out lying to citizens for votes.

He said in 2019, the ANC admitted to its own mistakes, which saw him going back to the streets to campaign on its behalf.

“The leadership of the ANC used to communicate a false message, which was ‘we’ve got a good story to tell’ and I couldn’t imagine myself going around saying that to our people. We didn’t have a good story to tell.”

