Rand Water: Supply to high-lying areas will take some time

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Monday said power had been fully restored to the Eikenhof Water Pump Station, however, it would take some time for supply to be fully back in high-lying areas.

The power failure, which occurred over the weekend, resulted in reservoirs running low, affecting several municipalities in Gauteng.

Services at hospitals in the province including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto and Leratong Hospital in the West Rand have been impacted by the water cuts.

Rand Water's Eddie Singo has appealed to customers residing in low lying areas to use water sparingly.

“The low-lying areas will all start to receive water or by now will all have water. The challenge then becomes getting the system to recover enough to be able to also supply high-lying areas.”

Meanwhile, ongoing water disruptions at Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill in Johannesburg continue to affect services at the Helen Joseph and the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals.

