Ramaphosa announces arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine doses in SA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that another consignment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses had arrived in the country. The race is on to ramp up vaccinations dramatically.

We are back at level two of the lockdown. This will see the night curfew extended from 11pm to 4am, among other changes, but the vaccination drive needs to be stepped up dramatically.

On Sunday night, President Ramaphosa said that more batches of vaccine had arrived.

“The next 636,000 doses arrive tonight with weekly deliveries of equivalent volume until the end of June, when we will receive 2.5 million doses,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said that by the end of the week over a million South Africans would have been vaccinated.

“We are continuing discussions with other vaccine manufacturers so that we're able to include different vaccines in our programme,” Ramaphosa said.

He has again emphasised that South Africans needed to observe health safety protocols.

