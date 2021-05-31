Cornwall Hill College apologises to pupils for slow pace of transformation

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with management of the private school on Monday morning after a standoff between parents and teachers over allegations of racism and unfair treatment of black pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - Cornwall Hill College has publicly apologised to pupils for the slow pace of transformation and the Irene school has promised to work harder to be more inclusive.

Peaceful protests have been staged over the past week, with pupils and parents demanding change.

#CornwallHillCollege Lesufi: Stop this obsession of the hair of our children. We are all human beings and all of us deserve to be happy. We want to enter this school and build a SA that all of us can be proud of. ML EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2021

There have been several peaceful protests a year after the first allegation was reported.

One pupil said that she'd suffered several racial encounters at the school.

“On my way to break when a teacher stopped me, ‘your hair is not presentable, it is messy, and it's not the Cornwall way.’ After that encounter, I believed there was something wrong with my natural kinky hair,” the emotional student said.

One mother said that parents would continue to support their children as they pressured management to make necessary changes.

“Each parent, each executive head, each teacher and each adult in this community must hang their heads in shame. I am proud, though, that as young people, you remained resolute, we are ready to take this baton. Today we pledge to hold this board, today we pledge to hold this executive team to account,” she said.

