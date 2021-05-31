Pretoria High Court postpones fraud-related case against the Bushiris

The matter relates to a luxury jet, which has been seized by the State.

PRETORIA - A fraud-related case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed by the High Court in Pretoria.

The matter relates to a luxury jet, which has been seized by the State.

The State believes that the 1984 Gulfstream jet was bought through the proceeds of crime.

The Bushiris are embroiled in multiple fraud-related cases in South Africa amounting to millions of rands.

The case against the couple was postponed to 1 November in their absence.

Their lawyer was also not present when the matter was rolled over pending the finalisation of their extradition hearing in Malawi.

The controversial couple fled the county after they were released on R200,000 bail each by the Pretoria Magistrates Court last year.

They claimed they were not safe in this country, also saying they believed they would not get a fair trial.

The matter is expected back in court in Malawi on Thursday for the continuation of the extradition case.

