Political parties still at deadlock on amending Section 25 of the Constitution

The amending of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation continues to divide parties who have resorted to bilateral talks. However, these too have not yielded any results.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have still not agreed on amendments to the Constitution to explicitly allow for land expropriation without compensation.

This following bilateral discussions between individual parties.

The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution last week resolved to amend the entire section and not just certain sub-sections.

It met to finalise its report before the 31 May deadline.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Floyd Shivambu has complained of being strong-armed by Parliament’s legal advisors and he’s requested that the process be extended.

“We appeal to the committee to consider that we have the postponement of this process until we have found each other on this process until we have taken it from there.”

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga has defended the advisors and commended their work.

“And other lawyers also agree or disagree with them, but this is not the platform to check what they are doing.”

The committee is expected to submit its report by end of business on Monday.

