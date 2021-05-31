‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercation with other members of Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Pandemonium has broken out at the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand on Monday.

The violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations.

One person called for help after the members clashed, with some throwing punches: “Please call the police, it is urgent. You should call the police.”

