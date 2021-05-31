Petrol price to drop, but cost of diesel will increase

Consumers will face a mixed bag at filling stations as of Wednesday, with those driving petrol vehicles set to score, while it will cost more to fill up diesel vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that the price of both grades of petrol will decrease by 10 cents a litre on 2 June, while the price of diesel will increase by between 20 and 21 cents a litre.

Illuminating paraffin will cost 20 cents more per litre, while the price of LPG will drop by 143 cents per kilogram.

