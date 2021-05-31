Parliament's Justice committee explains delay in passing Hate Crimes Bill

The passing of that law would properly categorise hate crimes, allowing the justice system to deal with perpetrators and allowing authorities to specifically track the phenomenon and tailor the interventions.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Justice portfolio committee has explained why a key piece of legislation, that could help properly punish those who committed hate crimes had yet to be passed, three years down the line.

The Hate Crimes Bill would properly categorise crime committed on the basis of hatred. The portfolio committee issued a statement over the weekend, saying that Parliament had to wait for the outcome of a Constitutional Court case to proceed with passing the new law.

The legislation is of particular interest to the LGBTIQ community, with a spike in crimes against the community in recent months. This year alone, 10 people have been murdered because they were gay.

“It’s tragic. It angers us,” said Sharon Cox from the advocacy group, The Triangle Project, was among members of the LGBTQI+ plus community who called on government to urgently pass the Hate Crime Bill.

The passing of that law would properly categorise hate crimes, allowing the justice system to deal with perpetrators and allowing authorities to specifically track the phenomenon and tailor the interventions.

The bill was part of a bundle of legislation, including new laws, on hate speech. The legislation had been before Parliament for three years now and was being held up by a Constitutional Court case relating to hate speech.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola said that they had to wait for that case to play out.

“As a law-abiding citizen, we have to respect the courts of the land, we have to respect that for all of us and as a government, we have to set an example. We are awaiting the ConCourt judgment and the department stands ready to proceed," he said.

Cox, though, did not buy government's argument.

“That is no reason to drag out a case, it's no reason to start a delay in removing the Hate Crime Bill forward," she said.

Parliament's portfolio committee on justice over the weekend issued a statement explaining the delays and reiterating that they believed it was prudent to wait for the Constitutional Court to give guidance on the proposed laws.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.