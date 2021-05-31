NC Education Dept monitoring schools as COVID-19 infections rise

The Northern Cape Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van Der Merwe said that the rising numbers were impacting on learning and teaching.

JOHANNESBURG - The Northern Cape Education Department said that it was keeping a close watch on schools as the number of COVID-19 infections continued to increase.

Last week alone, the department recorded 264 new infections. The figure was made up of 180 pupils, 62 educators and 22 support staff.

Spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said that the rising numbers were impacting on learning and teaching.

“A total of 61 schools have already successfully reopened whilst 18 schools remain closed. The department continues to monitor the situation at our schools very closely and intervene when needed,” said Van der Merwe.

