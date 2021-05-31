NC authorities: We are managing the surge of COVID infections

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape health authorities on Monday said they were managing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The province recorded the most new cases last week.

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Northern Cape, the Free State, the North West and Gauteng have reached the threshold of a third wave.

There are more than 8,000 active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Cape.

Over the past week, 264 positive coronavirus cases were recorded at schools.

Provincial health department spokesperson Lebogang Majaha said they were working to rein in rising infection numbers.

“We’ve been active on the ground and went to all the districts of the province. Part of our campaign is just to mobilise communities to register on the EVDS app to register and vaccinate.”

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba feels stricter lockdown regulations should have been implemented.

“I think the first one would be the banning of the sale of alcohol. We believe that more people get infected at social gatherings where they go to consume alcohol.”

North West health officials said funerals, schools and congested public spaces were key drivers of the pandemic.

