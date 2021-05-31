National Liquor Traders Council welcomes decision to not ban alcohol sales

The county's been dragged back to level two of the COVID-19 lockdown from Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The National Liquor Traders Council has welcomed government’s decision not to place any restrictions on the sale of alcohol.

The restrictions, though, aren't as severe this time around.

Alcohol sales are still permitted.

The council's Lucky Ntimane said: “We believe not placing a restriction on the alcohol sales was the right decision by the government. Our members have gone the extra mile to ensure all the COVID-19 safety protocols are observed. We believe that allowing us to operate will reduce the business of illicit trade and allow the legal industry to ensure that alcohol is consumed in a responsible manner.”

Meanwhile, the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) has cautiously welcomed the decision not to lock liquor sales again.

But it was concerned that the president did not announce specific measures targeting the use and abuse of alcohol.

SAAPA director Maurice Smithers said: “We are concerned that the measures introduced are not strong enough and we are deeply concerned that they were no steps taken against the contribution of alcohol to the spread of the pandemic.”

