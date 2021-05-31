Lesetja Kganyago: I have a daughter at Cornwall, there's systematic racism there

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with management of the private school on Monday morning after a standoff between parents and teachers over allegations of racism and unfair treatment of black pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, who has a daughter at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria, said there is systematic racism at the school and claimed the school's admissions policy deliberately limited the number of black pupils.

Peaceful protests have been staged over the past week, with pupils and parents demanding change.

Kganyago spoke to 702's Bongani Bingwa on Monday.

"There is systematic racism at this school. I have a daughter here and last year, the learners - current and previous - submitted a memorandum at the school detailed their experience with racism at the school.

"This school is more than 20 years old yet the number of black learners has never been more than 25% and we think there is something in the admission practices that is limiting the number of black learners at the school.

