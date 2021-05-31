I didn’t have capacity to do due diligence on Gupta naturalisation - Gigaba

Malusi Gigaba said his estranged wife - Norma Mngoma - lied when she told the state capture commission that he said he was handling the case.

JOHANNESBURG - Malusi Gigaba on Monday said as minister, he didn't have the capacity to do due diligence for the naturalisation of the Guptas, that he relied on officials to make his decision and Parliament found that he was misled.

Gigaba said his estranged wife - Norma Mngoma - lied when she told the state capture commission that he said he was handling the case.

He denies Mngoma’s evidence that he took a brown envelope containing the papers from the Gupta residence to his office.

Testifying at the state capture commission on Monday, Gigaba said he never told Mngoma he was handling the case.

“You are dealing with a liar. Again, Mngoma is projecting as this important person with whom I consulted or briefed about everything. This is the same person who once claimed to be responsible for the production of the smart ID cards and e-passports at home affairs.”

Earlier, Gigaba said Mngoma was coached to implicate him in receiving money from the Guptas and he alleged that she must have been told to say she never actually saw him receiving the money so that she couldn’t implicate herself.

Mngoma told the state capture commission that on one occasion, Gigaba told her the money was for African National Congress elections campaign and on other occasions, he used it to pay for suits in Sandton.

