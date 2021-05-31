Gauteng top cop urges Olievenhoutbosch community to help police tackle crime

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was in Olievenhoutbosch in Gauteng on Monday morning with Police Minister Bheki Cele, as part of a crime prevention imbizo, to speak to the community about their concerns over policing in their area.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has urged the community of Olievenhoutbosch to help the police to come up with the best ways to tackle the high crime rate this community has been experiencing.

He was in Olievenhoutbosch in Gauteng on Monday morning with Police Minister Bheki Cele, as part of a crime prevention imbizo, to speak to the community about their concerns over policing in their area.

Police are focusing on gender-based violence crimes reported by the township which is one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.

Gang-related crimes, illegal shebeens, sexual crimes against women are some of the main problems that have been plaguing the residents.

Mawela said he believed there were solutions to all these problems.

"The crimes of rape and gender-based violence meted out against women and children are totally unacceptable. The abuse of alcohol and other substances, including drugs, has been on the rise as well. This has been fuelled by the rapid surge in the number of illegal shebeens."

