Further COVID-19 restrictions necessary, says Ramaphosa as SA moves to level 2

The level two lockdown restrictions came into effect on Monday morning, forcing non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres to close by 10pm, with the curfew now starting at 11pm and ending at 4am.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday night.

"Further restrictions are necessary to ensure that health facilities are not overwhelmed and that lives that could be saved are not lost. Delaying the spread of the virus is especially important now to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated before the third wave reaches its peak," President Ramaphosa said.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Over the last week, South Africa has recorded an average of 3,745 daily new infections, with cases rising by 4,515 over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Ramaphosa said that the recent surge in new infections was due to the increasing number of social gatherings where people were not observing essential health protocols.

On the vaccine front, over 960,000 people have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 jab.

