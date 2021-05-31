Elsies River community fumes after Tazne van Wyk murder trial moved to May 2022

Van Wyk's parents paid R170 to take an Uber to the Western Cape High Court where their daughter's alleged killer was meant to go on trial from Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of a man accused of the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Elsies River has been moved to May next year.

Tazne van Wyk disappeared in February last year.

She was last seen alive while walking to a tuckshop near her Connaught Estate home.

However, the matter lasted just a few minutes before it was adjourned.

The trial has now been scheduled for May next year.

Elsies River community member and activist Celesthea Pierang said they were angered by the delay.

“We are extremely upset and emotional that the case has been taking this long.”

The man was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape about a week after Tazne's disappearance.

He led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

