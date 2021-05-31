EC police launch manhunt for suspects linked to deadly farm attack

This comes after a 79-year-old farmer was shot and killed at his home at Highfield farm during the early hours of Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Nqanqarhu have launched a manhunt for three suspects linked to a deadly farm attack.

The victim was with his wife at the time when three suspects broke into his home via a window.

It's believed that the suspects could not gain entry to the couple's bedroom but subsequently fired shots via the bedroom's security gate, killing the elderly man.

While a house robbery is being suspected, nothing appears to have been stolen.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana: "Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned the killing of the farmer and described it as an act of criminality. She has thus ordered a 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all the necessary resources for an effective investigation and possible arrest of the suspects."

