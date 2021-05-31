DBE prepares to get teachers jabbed ahead of pupils returning to school daily

From 26 July, pupils from grade R to 7 including those from schools for children with special needs will be returning to classes under the traditional timetable.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is getting ready for teachers to get vaccinated ahead of the return to daily attendance for primary school pupils.

From 26 July, pupils from grade R to 7 including those from schools for children with special needs will be returning to class under the traditional timetable.

With an imminent third wave of COVID-19 infections, teacher unions are calling for their members to be recognised as a priority group so they can be vaccinated ahead of the return of pupils to normal schooling.

DBE said it was in talks with the Department of Health regarding the vaccination of teachers ahead of the return of pupils.

At the same time, union Naptosa's Basil Manual said teachers - regardless of their age - could not afford not to get the jab.

As the country continues with its second phase of the national vaccination program, which focuses on citizens over the age of 60, Minister Angie Angie Motshekga is expected to get her COVID jab in Tembisa on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.