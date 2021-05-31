DA notes dismissal of WC top cop Jeremy Vearey, calls for stability within SAPS

Last week in a leaked 14-page memorandum Vearey was found guilty of misconduct after he posted various posts on Facebook between 2020 and 2021.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday said it noted the dismissal of Western Cape SAPS detectives head Jeremy Vearey.

Veary has since been dismissed by national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

The former detectives head was found guilty of bringing SAPS into disrepute, after a disciplinary hearing chaired by Eastern Cape police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga. Ntshinga recommended that Vearey be dismissed.

The DA in the Western Cape has called for stability within SAPS in the province.

Community Safety spokesperson Reagen Allen said: “The latest developments speak to a greater need for stability within the SAPS management here in the Western Cape and therefore the DA reiterates our call for the mandate on police services to be decentralised to the authority of the provincial government.”

