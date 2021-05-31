CT Minstrels Parade cancelled due to surging COVID infections

The event, known as the Tweede Nuwejaar celebrations which is held on 2 January annually, was earlier postponed to 16 June being being cancelled.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Minstrels Parade has been cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and amended lockdown regulation.

The event - known as the Tweede Nuwejaar celebrations, which is held on 2 January annually - was earlier postponed to 16 June before being cancelled.



The event, which brings hundreds of thousands together, is one of a growing list of big Cape Town events that have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Chairperson of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, Claude Jonas said: “Due to the sudden increase in COVID-19 infections, despite our best efforts, we will not be partaking in the 16 June road march. We will keep the public up to date with any developments.”

The KKKA said it was working with local government and other partners to find an alternative date for the Cape Minstrels carnival.



The association remains hopeful that the event can still take place this year when the majority of the country receive their COVID-19 jab.

