CT Metro cops left speechless as drunk driver takes one last sip before arrest

At a roadblock in the Blue Downs area on Sunday, officers noticed an open bottle of brandy between the man's legs when they stopped him.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Metro police officers were flabbergasted after a drunk driver took one last sip of alcohol before his arrest.

At a roadblock in the Blue Downs area on Sunday, officers noticed an open bottle of brandy between the man's legs when they stopped him.

As they approached, the 29-year-old took one last swig from the bottle.

The city's JP Smith said: “This level of brazenness cannot be tolerated and we hope the court takes into account his behaviour when they decide on a punishment.”

Smith said there were other examples of how too many people disregard the law.

“In a virtual carbon copy of a similar incident, a Dunoon man tried to cheat on his learner’s test by trying to hide his script notes under his sleeve. He was removed from the class and was taken to the police station and was charged with fraud.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.