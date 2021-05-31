Cornwall Hill College hasn't done much to deal with racism claims - Kganyago

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago's daughter goes to the school. For the past week, parents have been protesting at the school, where pupils had been calling for significant transformation after claims that black children were discriminated against.

JOHANNESBURG - AS a parent of a child at Cornwall Hill College in Irene, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the private school had not done much to deal with racism allegations.

For the past week, parents have been protesting at the school, where pupils had been calling for significant transformation after claims that black children were discriminated against.

Kganyago's daughter goes to the school and he wanted to see more black teachers in the classrooms as well.

"There is systemic racism here. The number of black learners has never been more than 25%. Secondly, the school has 66 educators and five of them are black and three of those black educators are concentrated in the Sepedi department," Kganyago said.

The school has publically apologised for the slow pace of transformation and has committed to speed up the process.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and spoke to management and the board earlier on Monday morning.

Lesufi said that no one was out for revenge for what had happened in the past but he was pleading for inclusivity.

"We will have teachers that represent all of us and all the policies will be reviewed, so I urge you to protect this school but in protecting this school, we must not protect the wrong things. Even those that hate non-racialism, this is the future and no one can stop it," Lesufi said.

