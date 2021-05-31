Cele: It pains me that Olievenhoutbosch community has no trust in SAPS

Cele visited the area where residents have been given an opportunity to voice their concerns over a spike in crime in the township.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said that it pained him to hear the concerns raised by the Olievenhoutbosch community who said that there was a breakdown in trust between officers and residents.

Cele visited the area where residents have been given an opportunity to voice their concerns over a spike in crime in the township.

Issues of rape, gangsterism, police mismanagement and poor response time were just some of what the community had been experiencing for years.

Cele said that he would be intervening in Olievenhoutbosch but he needed more time to come up with an adequate response.

Part of his plan was to create a task team to identify the problems.

Some residents said they have lost all trust in the police and are calling for management to be replaced.

Cele said that he would also be speaking to Crime Intelligence to help to identify those who had been terrorising the community.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.