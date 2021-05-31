Be prepared: Load shedding is here to stay, warns energy expert

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is being warned to brace itself for more load shedding in the winter and summer months.

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Monday afternoon due to a higher demand and problems with generating units, warning that this could continue for the rest of this week.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said Eskom had a number of problems.

Yelland said load shedding was here to stay: “We have to accept that load shedding is going to be with us certainly in the winter months but not only that, in the summer months as well for the next several years.”

He said increasing levels of maintenance to Eskom’s facilities would not solve the problem.

“But in the meantime, generation capacity is being decommissioned every single year. So, the amount of available capacity - even if we put existing plants operating as it is at the moment - is going to decrease year on year for the next 10 years.”

