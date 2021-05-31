ANC’s Majodina to open case against Senegal's Djibril War for kicking her

Pandemonium broke out when tempers flared over the rotational leadership system in The Pan-African Parliament on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Pemmy Majodina said she would be opening a case of assault against a member of the Pan-African Parliament who kicked her on Monday afternoon.

Pandemonium broke out when tempers flared over the rotational leadership system.

Majodina explains what happened: “I could see there was a scuffle down there, people were fighting and I saw honourable Djibril War from Senegal running and attacking honourable Pupurai Togarepi from Zimbabwe. I went in there to make peace; I was trying to separate them. It is at that stage that I was attacked by honourable Djibril who is the chairperson of the rules.”

She was then attacked: “And he kicked me. It is against that background that I’m going to open a case but now that the fight must be directed to me… I’m not going to take this lying down.”

Some members managed to intervene, with many then shouting out: “You can't hit a woman.”

WATCH LIVE: Election of members of the Bureau of the Pan-African Parliament

But there were cries for help when fists started to fly.

“Please call the police, it is urgent. You should call the police.”

Members of Parliament eventually returned to their caucuses.

Leader of the South African delegation Amos Masondo has called for calm.

“It’s disappointing that at this critical point in time, there are these differences and the temperatures have gone a bit high.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.