Agri EC calls for increase in visible policing after farmer’s murder

This follows the murder of cattle farmer John Viedge in Nqangarhu, formerly known as Maclear, on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Agri Eastern Cape has on Monday called on police to do more to safeguard farmers and rural communities at large.

Three attackers broke in and shot dead the 79-year-old, with no clear signs of a robbery.

Agri Eastern Cape's Jason Kümm said Viedge's murder was another senseless killing.

While attempting to enter his bedroom, they were blocked by a safety gate, through which they fired shots and fatally wounded the popular cattle farmer.

“We’re asking SAPS to rollout their rural safety strategy that was supposed to come into effect in 2019, so if that is just put in place, we know that we will see an increase in visible policing in the rural areas.”

Kümm said the latest farm murder had highlighted the need for those in rural communities to own firearms.

“If we look at the crime stats from January to date, there have been 11 incidents of farm-related attacks. It's a scary statistic already.”

