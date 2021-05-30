WC Health Dept: Limiting movement, gatherings will help delay COVID 3rd wave

The nation's anxiously anticipating another address from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Sunday said restrictions of movement and limitations on gatherings would help to delay the onset of a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

With parts of the country already in the grips of a third wave, the expected address from the president will see tighter curbs.

The Western Cape is currently dealing with 3,700 active cases.

The province is currently seeing an upsurge of 300 new cases reported each day of which 35 to 40 people are being admitted to hospitals daily.

Western Cape health of head Dr Keith Cloete said: “The country is about to go into the third wave and at least four other provinces are in the third wave, but our sustained increase in cases put us at risk of entering into a third wave within the next week or two.”

He said valuable lessons were learnt during the first and second waves, therefore hospitals and other medical facilities are prepared and better equipped to deal with the rise in cases.

“We have a whole lot of trigger systems in place. We have sufficient capacity. We've got the timing. We know exactly when to trigger, how to bring deaths online, how to prepare for the oxygen, how quick to prepare for cases as they increase so the province is ready to respond.”

While the president will soon heighten restrictions again, Cloete explained what the main focuses should be.

“If there are any restrictions, what would be of value for the health system at this point would be restriction of movement, limitations on gatherings, making sure that people adhere to social distancing, mask-wearing and handwashing.”

