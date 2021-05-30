Ramaphosa’s address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation at 7 pm this evening on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses nation

