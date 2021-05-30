Go

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses nation

Ramaphosa’s address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 28 February 2021. Picture: GCIS
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation at 7 pm this evening on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

