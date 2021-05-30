Go

Switch off or else: Eskom warns consumers of possible load shedding today

While no load shedding is anticipated, for now, the embattled state-owned entity said its power system was under severe strain as the shortage of generation capacity persists.

FILE: Eskom warned it may be forced to implement stage 1 or stage 2 load shedding at short notice between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. Picture: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has warned that it might be forced to implement stage 1 or stage 2 load shedding at short notice between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sunday evening if supply constraints continue.

The power utility said the constraints were caused by high breakdowns in generation units and high winter demand.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha said: “Eskom would like to appeal to the public to reduce the usage of electrity as the power system is still under server strain. Eskom could be forced to implement stage 1 or stage 2 load shedding if necessary; at short notice; should any further breakdowns occur.”

