Second suspect in NC, GP human trafficking ring nabbed in Sandton

It is alleged women had been lured from Upington and forced into prostitution in Johannesburg by the suspect and his co-accused Emmanuel Uzoaga.

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks in the Northern Cape have arrested a second suspect linked to an alleged human trafficking ring in Johannesburg.

The man was apprehended in Sandton on Saturday.

It is alleged women had been lured from Upington and forced into prostitution in Johannesburg.

The latest arrest follows the apprehension of co-accused, Emmanuel Uzoaga earlier this month.

Hawks’ spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said, "A search was conducted in an apartment at Sandton which is reported to be used as a brothel. During the search, three victims aged between 19 and 24 were rescued."

Cellphones and cash were also seized during the raid.

"The suspect is expected to appear before Upington Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 May 2021 where he will join his co-accused Emmanuel Uzoaga (33)."

