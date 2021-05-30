SAMRC worried by delays in reopening Charlotte Maxeke Hosp as COVID cases spike

Over 2,260 COVID- 19 patients are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities across the province which is experiencing a third wave of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has raised concerns over delays in reopening the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Gauteng after it was gutted by a fire a month ago.

As coronavirus infections continue to surge, hospitals in the province are feeling the pressure.

Over 2,260 COVID- 19 patients are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities across the province which is experiencing a third wave of the virus.

With the academic hospital not fully operational, the council's Dr Fareed Abdullah said patients were now being transferred to other healthcare facilities which could lead to increased strain on the health system.

“The hospitals are better prepared for the third wave than they were for the second wave. I know that there is new equipment, more oxygen availability and I have been working with 16 hospitals in Gauteng to look at their capacity. But, if Charlotte Maxeke is not fully operational then we are really going to be in trouble.”

The SAMRC has said that hospitals in Gauteng were again feeling the pressure as COVID figures in the province show a significant increase in the number of patients who needed hospital care .

Gauteng, which is currently in a third wave, has the highest number of active COVID cases in South Africa at over 15,500 cases.

CANCER PATIENTS LEFT IN THE LURCH

Earlier this month, some cancer patients at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital have told Eyewitness News about the trauma suffered when the hospital failed to make arrangements for alternative treatment sites in the aftermath of the fire disaster, leaving many of them in limbo.

“We had to have sleepless nights for three weeks not knowing what’s going to happen. Is my mom going to die now or what? That’s what you get scared of.” Not her real name, Jane Mphahlele’s mother had been scheduled to receive daily radiation therapy for a period of 25 days and was only on day 13 when the fire forced Charlotte Maxeke Hospital managers to shut its doors.

While patients who were admitted at the hospital were relocated to other facilities in the province, it appears it took a while until a referral system for the cancer outpatients was devised.

