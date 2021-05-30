Over 900k COVID vaccine jabs administered in SA – Health Department

There were 4,515 new cases picked up in the latest 24-hour cycle, which brought the country’s known caseload to more than 1,659,000.

JOHANNESBURG – The health department has reported that it has administered a total of 963,876 coronavirus vaccines for people aged 60 and above and health care workers.

The department has also recorded 70 COVID-19 related fatalities in the latest 24-hour cycle, which pushed the country's death toll to 56,363.

There were 4,515 new cases picked up in the same cycle, which brought the country’s known caseload to more than 1,659,000.

South Africa’s recovery rate stands at 93.7%, which meant more than 1,554,000 people have recuperated after contracting the virus.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 659 070, with 4 515 new cases reported. 70 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 363 deaths. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 554 184 representing a recovery rate of 93, 7%. pic.twitter.com/3DcdymcKb9 Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 29, 2021

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 484 108. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 963 876. pic.twitter.com/lbktzwGKmR Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 29, 2021

At the same time, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) on Saturday said South Africa cannot be allowed to run out of oxygen as it battles the COVID-19 third wave.

According to data provided by Every Breath Counts Coalition, The NGO Path as well as the Clinton Health Access Initiative, South Africa is among 19 countries that could be most at risk of running out of oxygen as COVID-19 cases surge.

But the Medical Research Council said with the experience gained from the last two COVID-19 waves there was no need to panic.

