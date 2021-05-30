Go

Over 900k COVID vaccine jabs administered in SA – Health Department

There were 4,515 new cases picked up in the latest 24-hour cycle, which brought the country’s known caseload to more than 1,659,000.

Senior residents get vaccinated in the Western Cape as Phase 2 of the rollout begins. Image: Western Cape Government
JOHANNESBURG – The health department has reported that it has administered a total of 963,876 coronavirus vaccines for people aged 60 and above and health care workers.

The department has also recorded 70 COVID-19 related fatalities in the latest 24-hour cycle, which pushed the country's death toll to 56,363.

South Africa’s recovery rate stands at 93.7%, which meant more than 1,554,000 people have recuperated after contracting the virus.

At the same time, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) on Saturday said South Africa cannot be allowed to run out of oxygen as it battles the COVID-19 third wave.

READ: SAMRC - SA cannot be allowed to run out of oxygen amid looming third wave

According to data provided by Every Breath Counts Coalition, The NGO Path as well as the Clinton Health Access Initiative, South Africa is among 19 countries that could be most at risk of running out of oxygen as COVID-19 cases surge.

But the Medical Research Council said with the experience gained from the last two COVID-19 waves there was no need to panic.

